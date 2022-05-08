ELIZABETHTON — Tuesday is National Fentanyl Awareness Day, and the Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition is using the day to not only to raise public awareness about the dangerous synthetic opioid, but to let the public know about local resources that are available to help the community deal with the risks of overdoses.
Nash Acuna, opioid prevention coordinator with the coalition, said there are two ways in which it is providing immediate help.
The first one is the Count It, Lock It, Drop It program, which provides free lock boxes for prescription medication. “They come with mounting hardware and keys to allow the owner to keep their prescriptions safe from the wrong hands or misuse,” Acuna said.
The lockboxes can also help caregivers who are helping people who are at risk of taking incorrect dosages of their prescriptions.
The second way the coalition can help is with free naloxone (Narcan) and training on how to administer it in the case of an opioid overdose. Acuna said naloxone “is a proven tool in the battle against drug abuse and overdose death. When too much of an opioid medication is taken, it can slow breathing to a dangerously low rate. When breathing slows too much, overdose death can occur. Naloxone can reverse this potentially fatal situation by allowing the person to breathe normally again.”
She said naloxone is not a dangerous medicine. Even so, the law requires proper training before administering the medication.
“Anytime an overdose is suspected, call 911 immediately and stay with the patient until first responders arrive,” Acuna said. She said some patients may be disoriented or agitated after receiving naloxone. “This is a good sign, but calling 911 is still very important to help the person survive.”
Acuna said anyone can call or text her at 423-571-3987 or email her at nash@cartercountydrugprevention.org to request a lock box or Narcan and she will set up a meeting time with them.