HAMPTON — Citizens of the lower end of Carter County no longer have to drive all the way to Elizabethton to pay taxes, renew licenses and other county government matters.
A new full-service kiosk has been installed through the efforts of county officials, including County Clerk Mary Gouge, Trustee Randal Lewis and Circuit Court Clerk Johnny Blankenship.
The new kiosk is located at the Redi-Mart Supermarket at 5110 U.S. Highway 19E.
In addition to paying taxes and renewing licenses, court fines may also be paid at the location.
The kiosk is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.