ELIZABETHTON — For the fourth consecutive year, the Carter County government has received an employee safety grant from the Tennessee Risk Management Trust.
This year, the award was for $2,626 as part of this year’s competitive grant process. The Trust was founded in 1987 to provide insurance and liability services to public entities.
“This is the fourth year we have given these grants, and Carter County has received one every year we have done it,” said Jason Baggett, a loss-control specialist with the Trust. “We are proud to work with Carter county to improve employee safety.”
When the Trust first launched its employee safety grant program, the organization awarded $60,000 in grants to member organizations Each year the program has grown, and Baggett said this year’s grant allocations totaled around $260,000.
“Jason and Tennessee Risk Management Trust have been great to work with and we appreciate all they do for our county employees,” said Elizabethton/Carter County Emergency Management Agency Director Billy Harrell.
Harrell said the grant funds will be used to purchase an automated external defibrillator unit for the Emergency Operations Center and mobile first aid kits, which will be placed in the work vehicles used by the Carter County Highway Department.
“Providing a safe working environment for our employees is one of our top priorities,” said Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby. “I am pleased we have been able to partner with Tennessee Risk Management Trust in the past to improve safety, and I look forward to continuing that partnership in the future.”