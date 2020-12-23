ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby has extended the protective mask mandate until Feb. 27. The mandate had been set to expire on Dec. 27.
An email announcing the extension was sent by Woodby at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.
The order extends Carter County Executive Order No. 5, which had been issued by then Mayor Russell Barnett on July 15. Barnett has since died.
Barnett’s order had required face coverings to be worn in public within Carter County for the protection of public health, safety and welfare during the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive order has been extended by both Barnett and Woodby upon reaching earlier expiration dates.
Woodby’s order also strongly encouraged local schools and institutions of higher learning within Carter County to maintain their own policies requiring the wearing of face masks.