ELIZABETHTON — All city and county roads remain open in Elizabethton and Carter County following a snow storm that hit the region on Tuesday.
Both Superintendent Roger Colbuagh of the Carter County Highway Department and Director Danny Hilbert of the Elizabethton Department of Streets and Sanitation said they had few machine breakdowns and both said they will be ordering salt for the first time in two years, after last winter turned out to be a mild one in which salt was rarely needed.
In fact, Hilbert said he has already received some shipments of salt from Knoxville to start his replenishment of his stores. Colbaugh said he still has a large bin of salt, but his department mixes salt with small stones, called chat, and he will have to mix up new stockpiles of that as well as order more salt.
Colbaugh said last winter was very unusual and only one small load of 6 tons of salt was used. He said this year has been quite different. “We have only had to salt the lower elevations twice, now, but the higher elevations have been snowy; it’s snowed in the mountains every week since before Christmas.”
Colbaugh said some places on roads at higher elevations are still icy from Tuesday’s storm, but he hopes today’s warmer temperatures and sunshine should help the department clear the last of the roads.
Colbaugh said he though it was a beautiful snowfall. He ran a snowplow on Ripshin on Tuesday and he said that was very beautiful, but his photographs couldn’t do it justice. The snow reached 8 inches on Ripshin and 9 inches toward the top of Roan.
Hilbert and his crew have not had to work as many days as the Highway Department, but they certainly had a long day on Tuesday. He said the men reported for work at 5:30 p.m. Monday and worked throughout the night. They finally left duty at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, for a solid 22-hour day.
With no roads to clear on Wednesday, Hilbert said his men were busy washing and cleaning vehicles and equipment.
The rest of the county rode out the storm with little difficulty. “There was only one emergency during that time,” said Deputy Director Billy Harrell of the Elizabethton/Carter County Emergency Management Agency. He said that emergency was because of two women who called 911 to report they had been hiking the Appalachian Trail at Roan Mountain and had become disoriented as they could not see the trail because of the snow.
It was a typical storm for the Roan Highlands, with subfreezing temperatures and extremely high winds, resulting in subzero wind chill.
Harrell said 911 was able to ping the cell phone on which the hikers were calling. “Rangers from Roan Mountain State Park were able to use the ping to go directly to the spot where the women were,” Harrell said.
The Carter County EMS and Rescue Squad treated the hikers at Carver’s Gap and warmed them with space blankets. Harrell said the women sustained no injuries.