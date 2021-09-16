ELIZABETHTON — Both the Carter County School Board and the Elizabethton City School Board approved several fairly large expenditures during separate montlly meetings on Thursday.
One of the biggest and most educationally beneficial expenditures is the completion of a delayed chemistry laboratory for the Workforce Development Complex in the Watauga Industrial Park. The lab had been started in 2015 when Carter County Tomorrow operated the Workforce Development Complex, but the construction of the lab was put on hold because of fire marshal and other requirements.
Now local and regional educators hope to get the lab completed so that students no longer will have to travel to Blountville to take the chemistry courses. The cost to complete the project is $250,000. On Thursday, the Carter County School Board approved a $100,000 expenditure for the lab. On Monday, the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission voted unanimously to recommend to the entire County Commission to spend another $100,000 for the completion of the lab. The final $50,000 would come from the governor’s ThreeStar grant.
The Carter County School Board also voted to use money from fund balance to pay for the $137,000 increase in health insurance for employees of the Carter County School System. Director of Schools Tracy McAbee said the employees will not have to pay for any of the increase.
The school board also provided employees with another bonus. Employees will receive eight days to cover COVID-19 incidents.
The Elizabethton City School Board approved two expenditures for the Treadway Gymnasium at Elizabethton High School.
The first expenditure was $51,737 for the purchase of a Formetco video board. The school board had previously approved a 3-year-lease agreement for a video board from Formetco, but on Thursday, the board voted to rescind the lease agreement and instead to purchase the equipment.
The second purchase for the gymnasium was the replacement of six power units for rolling in and retracting the home side bleachers. Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said the equipment is 50 years old. An attempt had been made replace the rollers, but VanHuss said that did not work because the new rollers caused too much torque on the old equipment.
In other matters, VanHuss told the board that the number of positive COVID-19 cases is down from 67 to 28 in the school system. He recommended to the board that the school system should maintain the current course “because it seems to be working and is trending in the right direction.”
The board also congratulated student Kayleigh Shoemake who finished first place in national competition of Future Business Leaders of America on multimedia and website development. Shoemake was helping the Isaiah 117 House for children entering state custody.