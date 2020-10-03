ELIZABETHTON — Some of the hardest-working employees in local government over the next month will be the people who are with county election commissions.
They are expecting the greatest number of voters in local history to cast ballots in what has been one of the most contentious elections since 1860.
Election workers at the Carter County Election Commission certainly are expecting a big turnout of voters, but Tracy Tanner-Harris, administrator of elections for Carter County, seems confident they will have the result of the election done accurately and available in enough time that citizens can read the county’s results while eating their breakfast the morning after voting.
Two of the deputies in the election office, Connie Roberts and Diana Quillen, are also confident they will be able to keep things running smoothly between now and the time all the votes are tabulated.
Experience and training are two of the reasons these workers feel confident that the election in Carter County won’t deteriorate into the chaos some people across the nation are fearing.
Tanner-Harris has worked in the election office for 22 years and is a veteran of many presidential, state, county and municipal elections. Robert has worked during the election seasons in the office since 2014 and Quillen has been working the elections since 2012.
Although every day is a busy one in the Carter County Election Commission at this time, the three sat down to answer a few questions.
I know that the presidential elections every four years are the biggest elections you have, but how does the 2020 election compare with other elections you have worked?
Tanner-Harris: “It is the biggest I have ever worked, at least when you look at the number of requests for absentee ballots we have already received. Our old record was 800 in the 2016 election between Trump and Clinton. We are already over 1,000 this year and we still have almost a month left to go.”
Both Robert and Quillen agreed that this election is shaping up to be the biggest they have ever worked. Both are women accustomed to working in government. Roberts worked for the Tennessee Department of Safety for 31 years. Quillen worked as administrative assistant in the Carter County Mayor’s officer under Johnny Holder and Leon Humphrey.
What is the deadline for applying for an absentee ballot?
Tanner-Harris: “The state deadline is Oct. 27, but don’t wait. Now is the time to get it in to make sure your vote is counted. Only mail-in ballots received by Election Day may be counted. There are some other dates to remember. This Monday, Oct. 5, is the last day to register to vote if you want to vote in this election. The dates for early voting are Oct. 14-29. Election Day is Nov. 3.”
How many ways are there to vote?
Roberts: “There are three ways. You can vote before Election Day by two ways. You can vote now by absentee ballot and you can vote from Oct. 14-29 by early voting. All early voting is done here at the Election Commission Office at 116 Holston Avenue. That is right across the street from the Carter County Health Department.”
Quillen: “The other way is to vote on Election Day. Each person must vote at their own precinct on Election Day.”
What precautions will you have to protect the health and safety of the voters?
Roberts: “Workers at the election places will be working to keep things sanitary and we will require social distancing and encourage protective masks.”
Tanner-Harris: “Because we will be practicing social distancing, it may look like there are long lines at the polls, but the people need to remember that everyone is six feet apart, so the line appears longer than it is. It is not a long ballot.”
Quillen: Workers will also be passing out individual pens to voters and latex gloves to help limit the spread of germs.
There has been a lot of talk about stealing elections and other irregularities if the election process takes longer than normal. How will the bigger turnout affect the process in Carter County? Will you be able to get results as quickly as we expect?
Tanner-Harris: By state law, we will start counting the main-in ballots in the afternoon of Election Day. The state may even change it so we can start in the morning. We will begin counting as soon as we can legally do so. Even at the slowest, I expect to have the votes all counted by early the next morning.”