ELIZABETHTON — Now that the Carter County Commission has completed its job of redistricting the county to adjust for the results of the 2020 Census, it is now time for the Carter County Election Commission and its staff to get to work.
The Election Commission must contact every registered voter who lives in a part of the county where the districts changed. Most of these are people who already lived close to district boundaries and the latest redistricting put them in a different district. This was an impact felt on the edges of nearly every district.
But there were also some bigger changes. For instance, nearly all of the Rittertown community was changed from the 2nd District to the 6th District, so most those residents will be hearing from the Election Commission.
Tracy Tanner-Harris, the county’s administrator of elections, said the job of contacting the affected voters is not as big as it used to be, thanks to the state’s Geographic Information System. In the less technologically advanced time of 10 years ago, Election Commission workers worked with Carter County 911 to get residential data and had to travel every road in a section of the county which changed districts. The workers drove around and collected the names of every registered voter who lived in those areas.
Tanner-Harris said now the redistricting data is sent to the state comptroller of the treasury, where it is checked with the GIS system. The county then gets a report on every voter impacted by the redistricting.
That has not yet been done for the county because the County Commission had just approved its new redistricting plan a few hours before the interview with Tanner-Harris.
All of the impacted voters will be contacted by the Election commission and informed by letter of the change in district or precinct. She said the resident’s new voter card also will be included in the letter.
All of these letters must get out quickly because the elections are just around the corner. Primary elections are scheduled for early May in the county. Candidates can get their petitions starting Dec. 20.
Not only is the election rapidly approaching, but it is one of the biggest county elections of an eight-year cycle. All county officeholders, from mayor and sheriff to trustee and register of deeds is running next year, except for the property assessor. In addition, all the judicial offices, which are only contested every eight years, will be on the ballot. Also, all county commissioners will be up for election in 2022.
“It’s going to be a big election,” Tanner-Harris said. To do the work of getting ready, the Election Commission has two other full time employees. “We will have to bring in more workers,” Tanner-Harris said.