ELIZABETHTON — One of the most ambitious summer school programs in the history of the Carter County School System is currently being worked out.
On Monday evening, the Education Committee of the Carter County Commission was briefed on the plan by Director of Schools Tracy McAbee.
McAbee said about 600 students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade have expressed interest in attending the program designed to provide additional person-to-person teaching in a year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. McAbee said summer school plans for the high schools are also coming along.
McAbee said the summer school program for K-8 will be a month long. The daily school will be 6 hours long and will go from Mondays through Thursdays. Fridays will be reserved as field trip day. The summer school high school program will be specialized, with courses in English, math, science and history. The summer school is set to run from June 7 to July 1.
Information on the summer school program is available online at the Carter County Schools website (www.carterk12.net). According to the website, the summer school will offer daily breakfast and lunch. There will be make-up work and credit recovery. Instruction will be face-to-face with no virtual classes. Some of the courses may include driver’s education, Spanish and business courses. McAbee said school buses will be running routes.
In other matters, McAbee said the system’s career technical education program once again shined, winning several state championships.
McAbee also discussed the many options open to students to obtain an associate’s degree at the same time a student is earning his or her diploma.