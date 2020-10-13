ELIZABETHTON — The largest election in the history of Carter County is underway, with early voting starting at 9 a.m, on Wednesday at the Election Commission office at 116 Holston Ave. Early voting will continue until Oct. 29. Voting hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. There is no voting on Sundays.
But the election office has already received over 1,300 absentee ballots by mail. These ballots won’t be opened until Election Day, which is Nov. 3 this year. Tracy Tanner-Harris, administrator of elections for Carter County, said that is double the 800 absentee ballots received at this point in the 2016 presidential election.
The number of absentee ballots cast in Carter County will certainly increase. The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is Oct. 27, and absentee ballots will be counted as long as they are received in the election office by Election Day. But Tanner-Harris said absentee voters should send in their votes as soon as possible to make sure that if there is some delay with the mail or other problem, their vote will still get to the election commission on time.
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is certainly driving up the number of absentee ballots across the nation, but Tanner-Harris said the county election workers will concentrate on keeping voting sites sanitary. Work surfaces will be frequently sanitized. When voters arrive, they will be given disposable plastic gloves to wear during the voting process. The will also be given brand new ink pens to use. Voters are encouraged to wear face masks and masks will be provided to those who ask.
Junior Stanley, chairman of the Carter County Election Commission, was busy at the commission office on Tuesday making sure that everything was in accordance with the dimensions recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control. He was using a measuring stick to make sure that the 10 voting machines being used in early voting were separated by 10 feet.
Stanley would have agreed that this will be the cleanest election in Carter County history, but he may have meant set as a fair election, something he said the county has long enjoyed.
Despite the comments from politicians about vote fraud, he said that has never been a problem in Carter County.
“We have never had a serious problem with vote fraud,” Stanley said. “We have always enjoyed clean elections and everyone who is entitled to vote has able to do so,” Stanley said.
Tanner-Harris has worked for the election office for many years and said she has only seen a few cases of fraud, and even then, some were just mistakes. She said there was a case of an elderly man who voted absentee, but forgot and tried to vote at his regular poll on Election Day. There was a case of a person who was a citizen of another country who tried to vote in an election.
She said the state takes cases of voter fraud very seriously. She said there is a $1,000 reward for providing information on election fraud that leads to a conviction. Anyone with information on such an incident may call 1-877-850-4959.
Voters must present a state or federal identification bearing the voter’s photograph on it. The identification must be valid, but does not have to be current. An expired license is acceptable. These may include a Tennessee Dricer’s License, a photo identification card issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. Other identifications issued by the state or federal government may also be acceptable. College student identification cards are not acceptable.
Tennessee state law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance to remain campaign-free zones. This includes the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.
During early voting and on Election Day, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained in social distancing measures.
Tennessee voters can find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.