ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Drug Prevention and the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will hold a Unity Celebration on Jan 31 from 2-5 p.m. in honor of Black History Month.
Community members will be able to explore displays created by the youth coalition, make and take art projects, review books for check out and more.
Carter County Drug Prevention’s Youth Coalition members have researched dozens of Black Americans and will have information about them on display during the event.
The Youth Coalition was established in 2015 and provides an opportunity for youth from throughout Northeast Tennessee to educate and support their peers on topics important to them.
“Oftentimes, our history books leave out historical figures that have accomplished great things,” Youth Coalition member McKenna Marr said.
“This event is important because there are so many Black Americans that were great inventors, athletes, or just people that made an impact in this world but they are not acknowledged for their accomplishments,” said Elementary Youth Coalition President Skylar Hendricks, “so many people in black history have changed our world for the better but they are pretty much hidden figures.”
In addition to displays, art projects and more, Youth Coalition members will be hosting story times for younger members of the community throughout the event:
•At 2 p.m., Marr will read “We All Belong”;
•At 2:30 p.m., Mira Davis will read “The World Needs Your Voice”;
•At 3 p.m., Carter Reece will read “Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates”;
•At 3:30 p.m.: Hendricks will read “Sulwe”;
•At 4 p.m. Mia McIntire will read “Black is a Rainbow Color”;
•At 4:30 p.m. Emma Carpenter will read “Teach Your Dragon About Diversity”.
The event aligns with the mission of Carter County Drug Prevention of working to reduce substance abuse through collaborative planning, community action, and policy advocacy. Executive Director Jilian Reece said: “We are passionate about ensuring all people in Carter County are treated with equality in all things and know that Black Americans are faced with challenges that people of other races in America may not face. For this reason, we are committed to ensuring the black people are celebrated for the many good things they do throughout history, both in Carter County and across America.”
Community members of all ages are welcome to participate in the event at no cost. More information about the event can be found on Facebook at
https://www.facebook.com/events/435453415029521, or by contacting Jilian Reece at director@cartercountydrugprevention,org.