A man who was arrested Wednesday night in North Carolina following a vehicle pursuit will soon be facing more serious charges in Tennessee as the Carter County Sheriff’s Office will be charging Jacob Allen Morley, 23, with first-degree murder.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, Morley will be charged in the death of Cody Wayne Birchfield. He will also face charges of abuse of a corpse, aggravated burglary, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is also facing additional charges from the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.
Birchfield was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 23. According to witnesses, Birchfield had last been seen with Morley on Feb. 21. Investigators then discovered pieces of evidence that showed Birchfield had been with Morley shortly before disappearing. With the permission of the property owner, investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents searched Birchfield’s residence and found indications that a violent crime had occurred.
Carter County investigators then obtained search warrants for Morley’s residence and vehicle, and deputies were directed to stake out his home. On Wednesday evening, deputies saw Morley’s vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The sheriff’s office said Morley began attempting to evade them at high speed.
Deputies pursued Morley toward the North Carolina state line on U.S. Highway 19E, at which point they requested assistance from the Avery County Sheriff’s Office at 8:13 p.m.
Avery County deputies intercepted the chase at the state boundary, where they placed spike strips in the roadway to deflate the tires on Morley’s vehicle. A brief chase ensued to Blevins Creek Road, where Morley wrecked his vehicle. Avery County deputies said he jumped out and ran into the woods. Several agencies responded, and the sheriff’s office was able to set up a perimeter around Morley. The Avery County Special Response Team, with a police dog, tracked Morley into the woods and found him about a quarter-mile away from the wrecked vehicle.
Sgt. Shawn Turbifill, the incident commander, said “no one was hurt because both sheriff’s officers, several police departments, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Elk Park and Newland fire departments, the Avery County fire marshal, and the Avery dispatch worked together flawlessly. We were able to apprehend the suspect without incident.”
Morley was transported to the Avery County Jail and charged with felony speeding to elude arrest and was being held for Carter County authorities.
As Morley was taken into custody in Avery County, Carter County investigators executed a search warrant of Morley’s residence, where they found Birchfield’s body inside. The body was taken to the East Tennessee State University's Quillen College of Medicine for an autopsy.
Morley will be extradited to Tennessee.