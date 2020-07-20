ELIABETHTON — Uncertainty over the financial impact the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will have on the local economy has made the setting of budgets for cities and counties difficult.
Most, such as Carter County, are choosing conservative budgets with no expectations of growth in revenue. The question was, how conservative should the budget be?
That was a decision the Carter County Commission was still making on Monday evening as it held a long electronic meeting as it considered the proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
One of the most conservative questions was whether to plow a one-time $1.1 million fund into a reserve to be set aside for use next year if the local contribution to the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System makes a large increase next year. To prepare ford such an eventuality, the county was considering parking the money with the Tennessee retirement fund rather than use it for some much-needed projects this year. That would allow the county to weather an increase in the county’s contribution to employee pensions.
The county would send the extra funds to the senate for investing this year, because of the state’s power to invest the funds. The county cannot invest money, and must put its cash holdings in an account paying a limited amount of interest.
Except for that major change, the commission was considering a budget nearly identical to this year’s budget. The property tax rate is expected to say near the same rate it was this year: $2.47 per $100 of assessed value. The only change in the property tax rate might be a 3.5-cent shift from the Debt Service Fund to the General Fund. That change was being made because a county bond had been paid off, leaving the bonds on the Carter County Jail as the only major debt the county is paying on.
The bottom lines on the county budget for 2020-21 would be $17,692,178.23. The total General Purpose School Fund would be $42,296,613.36. The total Highway Fund is $8,575,099.45. The budget of the sheriff’s department is $4,558,589.11. The cost of operating the jail will be set at $3,896,756.43.