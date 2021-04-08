ELIZABETHTON — If you have business in the Carter County Courthouse on Monday, you might want to arrive a little early.
County Mayor Patty Woodby said the courthouse and the nearby justice center will be implementing a new security system that has been planned for the last couple of years.
She said the system will provide protection for the people who work in the courthouse and for those who come to the courthouse on business or for court.
“In today’s uncertain times and political environment, you have to be careful. Even the smallest of arguments can escalate into a full-blown disaster,” Woodby said.
The courthouse was designed with lots of entrances and more entrances were added over the years when different wings and additions were made to the courthouse. All of these entrances will no longer work for the average citizen. All such traffic will have to enter the courthouse at one entrance, the second door on the northwest side of the building, near the county clerk’s office. There will also be only one entrance to the justice center, which is also on the northwest corner of that building.
All of the other doors will be locked, but can open for employees and others who have security identification cards that can be used to swipe a card reader. The system will unlock for a short time to allow the authorized persons to enter and then relock.
Everyone else must use the single public entrance. All purses, brief cases, bags, back packs and other such items will go through a state-of-the-art Smith’s Detection use Heimann x-ray technology. People will pass through a stand-up detector and a scanning wand will check each person indicated by the detector. The scanning equipment will be manned by bailiffs with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.
Guns and knives are other offensive weapons are not permitted in the courthouse. Bailiffs said such items should be left in the cars of people coming to the courthouse.
Woodby said the new security system has been planned and worked on for the past two years under three different county mayors, starting with Mayor Leon Humphrey, then Mayor Rusty Barnett and then Mayor Woodby. She said the project cost $500,000 and was paid for entirely by a courthouse security grant.