ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County School System would become much smaller if steps suggested in a new cost-saving study were carried out.
In addition to closing Keenburg and Little Milligan elementary schools in the first year, the study suggests closing Cloudland High School and Unaka and Valley Forge elementary schools over the next three years.
The School Board will discuss the cost study during its next meeting on Feb. 18.
The suggestions would reduce the number of elementary schools to five and leave three high schools. The school district would keep its only middle school and only alternative school.
Statistics show the district has been getting smaller. Student enrollment has dropped over the years from around 6,000 to 4,763.
A few years ago, the district closed Range Elementary School. The county has also reduced the faculty ranks over the years by not replacing all the teachers who have retired or left the system for other jobs.
As the profile of the Carter County School System continues to change, the school board commissioned the cost-cutting analysis. It was conducted by Keith Brewer, a former deputy commissioner of education for the state of Tennessee. He was also a school superintendent for 21 years.
Brewer presented his completed study to the board in a workshop on Feb. 11.
One of the first things Brewer addresses is the decline in enrollment, and noted all the schools have excellent student-teacher ratios. The system has 277 teachers currently, although the state only funds 200 positions in its Basic Education Program.
The 2020-21 school system budget is $42,464,461.
To bring the budget down over the next three years, the study suggests beginning in the 2021-22 fiscal year by closing Little Milligan Elementary and Keenburg Elementary. That would bring savings of $1,026,942.
Little Milligan has the lowest enrollment of any school in the system, and all 118 students would be reassigned to Hampton Elementary School. Keenburg’s 263 students would be split between Central Elementary and Hunter Elementary.
Also during the first year, a construction project at Hunter Elementary would lay the groundwork for the future transfer of students from Unaka Elementary.
In the second year, Unaka Elementary School would be closed, saving $394,224. Unaka’s 216 students would go to Hunter Elementary.
Also in the second year, the 194 students in grades 9-through-12 of Cloudland High School would move to Hampton High School. The students in grades 7-8 would remain at the old high school, but would then be under Cloudland Elementary. The total savings would be $361,837.
In the third year, Valley Forge Elementary would close and the 180 students would go to Hampton Elementary School. The savings would be $448,791.