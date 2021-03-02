ELIZABETHTON — One of the items the Carter County Commission will consider during its next meeting on March 15 will be a resolution declaring the county as a “sanctuary county” for the rights and freedoms granted by the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
The proposed resolution was written by county attorney Josh Hardin and introduced by Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Robert Acuff. He presented the draft resolution to the committee during its meeting on Tuesday.
“This resolution was the suggestion of a citizen, who was really trying to suggest it to the City Council,” Acuff said before the meeting. “He told me about it and I told him I would introduce it to the County Comm-ission.”
Acuff said this all-encom-passing sanctuary of citizen’s rights is really a continuation of a previous proposal. “We previously protected our citizen’s rights to bear arms under the Second Amendment,” the commissioner said.
The resolution noted that “various legislation has recently been proposed in the United States Congress which could infringe upon the rights of citizens of the United States of America, the State of Tennessee and Carter County” under their rights guaranteed by the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
The resolution specifically mentions the recent tendency by the president “to govern in many areas unilaterally through executive orders which could infringe upon the rights of citizens.”
The resolution stated its purpose was to “make clear, if only symbolically, that there are still places in the country willing to respect” the Constitution and Bill of Rights and protect the rights and freedoms of its citizens.