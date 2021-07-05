ELIZABETHTON — There are currently four high schools in the Carter County School System, and each of those schools has its own career technical education program of study. Last week, several local government leaders and educators met at the Carter County Courthouse to discuss a county-wide, centralized campus for career technical education.
The meeting discussed a collaborative project by the Carter County government, the Carter County School System, Northeast State Community College and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton.
The proposed centralized campus would be housed in a 60-year-old building owned by Carter County that is known as the Workforce Development Complex. It is certainly in a central location, on Tenn. Highway 91 in the Watauga Industrial Park, just a short distance from Elizabethton. It is also close to the two post-secondary education partners in the project. Northeast State Community College rents a portion of the two buildings that make up the Workforce Development Complex. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton main campus is just across the street.
Although the community college has its Carter County campus in the Workforce Development Complex, the two buildings are large enough the they can provide the floor space for a centralized high school technical education program.
But why would the county take the programs away from their current location in each of the four county high schools? The answer is that the school system currently has 16 programs of study in career technical education. This includes four office management programs, four nursing services programs, three horticulture science programs, two welding programs and two environmental and natural resource management programs. The proponents of the centralized campus said it will allow some of the duplicated programs to be combined, which will free up funding and other resources to support the creation of new programs of study in other high-demand workforce areas. Another advantage is that because some of the programs of study are only offered at one of the four high schools, placing the program in a centralized campus will open the program up to all of the county students instead of just one high school.
Because the career technical education programs at both the high schools and at Northeast State and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology are created and maintained based on real-world job market needs for the the Northeast Tennessee region, these programs are increasing the skilled workforce base to support the existing industries and businesses in the community. These programs are intended to fill the skills gaps that employers are experiencing. By providing a workforce with skills needed by these businesses, the centralized campus is not only intended to improve educational opportunities, but also to help retain businesses in the region and to assist those businesses in expanding their operations.
The Carter County School System would partner with Northeast State and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology to allow students to earn career certifications or degrees while in high school. Since these post-secondary schools have existing relationships with businesses and industries in the region. This will also better align the high-school level career technical education programs with the post-secondary programs to ensure that industry needs are being met.
In addition to preparing high school students to meet the skill requirements of business and industry, the partnership with Northeast State and TCATE is also intended to allow students who wish to pursue post-secondary education to enroll in either the technical school career path, with 15 program choices at Tennessee College of Applied Technology, or the traditional college path at Northeast State and its 40 program and/or degree options.