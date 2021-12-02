ELIZABETHTON — During its monthly meeting on Thursday night, the Education Committee of the Carter County Commission took an initial step toward a major expansion of Hunter Elementary School.
The Committee heard a proposal from the Carter County School Board that would expand the classroom space at Hunter by about 64,000 square feet. Carter County Director of Schools Tracy McAbee discussed the plans. Five members of the School Board also attended the meeting and told the committee that the board was in unanimous agreement on the plans.
McAbee said the addition to the school would be built behind the current facility and would allow for the elementary grades to be in separate areas from the middle school classes. The capacity of the expanded Hunter Elementary would be 925 students, making the school the largest elementary school in the system. The larger capacity would allow additional students to attend Hunter who would have previously gone to Unaka Elementary or Keenburg Elementary.
McAbee said the plans include a new gymnasium and stage in the middle school section. The two gymnasiums would add flexibility, with middle schoolers and lower grades in different gyms.
McAbee said other features included a music room, a science lab, art room and resource rooms as well as
Convenient to both the lower grades and middle school students would be a new cafeteria wing and kitchen.
After hearing a discussion about the proposed expansion from Carter County Director of Schools TracyMcAbee, the committee heard that the project would cost about $20 million, but would only require about $3 million in funding from the county.
The biggest portion of funding would come from the county’s share of the federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund. The county school system will receive $10.5 million from this fund.
McAbee said the school system also has about $6.5 million in its fund balance that can be spent on the project. That amounts to $17 million, leaving the county government to fund $3 million on the project.
The committee voted unanimously to send the proposal to the Financial Management Committee, with a request to determine the financing of up to $3.5 million on the project.
McAbee said it is hoped to break ground on the project in the spring, with construction taking about two-and-a-half years.