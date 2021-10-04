ELIZABETHTON — Three committees of the Carter County Commission met Monday night and selected committee officers for the next year. These included Mark Blevins as chair and Nancy Brown as vice chair of the Highway Committee; Kelly Collins as chair and Sonja Culler as vice chair of the Education Committee; and Gary Bailey as chair and Jerry Proffitt as vice chair of the Landfill Committee.
The Highway Committee also voted unanimously to recommend that $300,000 be spent for asphalt and paving. That would include $250,000 for paving county roads and $50,000 for repaving school parking lots. The money is proposed to come from nonrestricted highway funds being distributed by Gov. Bill Lee. That recommended spending will now be sent to the Budget Committee for approval next Monday night.
The committee also voted to name a planned new bridge crossing Buffalo Creek along the Gov. Alf Taylor Road near Okolona Road for Charlie Bayless, who is a longtime basketball coach at Happy Valley High School and Carter County Commissioner. Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh said the proposed bridge would be 100 percent funded from Tennessee Department of Transportation funding. He said the proposed bridge is currently being designed by Tysinger, Hampton and Partners.
Colbaugh told the committee that he is still working on drainage problems on Peters Hollow, Liberty Hollow, Grindstaff Hollow and Dry Hollow.
Cobaugh also told the committee that the Highway Department is fully stocked for the coming winter, with 400 tons of salt on hand. He said newly purchased trucks are set up for plowing snow.
Tracy McAbee, director of the Carter County School System, told the committee that he was disappointed with test scores that have been received for the period in which there was the most disruption as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He told the committee that all of the school districts had dropped, “but we dropped more.” He said the biggest drop was in math. He told the committee that improving the math scores will be a focus for the school system.
As far as the current status of COVID-19 in the school system, McAbee said there has been a big improvement. He said the student numbers have dropped from 181 active cases to only 34 active cases. He said there are only 4 active adult cases.
On the current plans to reconfigure the county-owned Workforce Development Complex into an education center, McAbee told the committee that the first priority is to provide welding classrooms. He said that was the biggest priority because it has the longest waiting list for getting training. The second priority is for expanding cosmetology classes. He said those featured the second-longest waiting list.
Carter County Landfill Manager Benny Lyons said the new bailer for the recycling center has been a great asset, especially with the climbing prices being paid for bailed cardboard. He said Eastman Chemical has also paid $3,500 for 20 bales of plastic.