ELIZABETHTON — Some commissions of the Carter County Commission are suggesting some top priorities for the county when it comes time for infrastructure improvements. The Health and Welfare Committee voted unanimously to recommend water system upgrades for Carderview Utility District in Butler.
Carter County, like all local governments, is anticipating some federal funding in the coming months to make upgrades and improvements to infrastructure. Local leaders have been advised await approvals from the federal and state level before making commitments, but the local leaders felt it was time to identify some of the top priorities.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby told the committee that all the utility districts serving Carter County customers have submitted infrastructure upgrades requests. While all the projects are useful, Woodby said there are two utility districts with severe needs that must be addressed soon. Woodby said these are the Dry Hollow project in Stoney Creek and the Carderview Utility District.
Carderview serves both Carter County and Johnson County customers. Woodby said about 60 percent of Carderview’s customers are in Carter County, while the remaining 40 percent are Johnson County residents. According to the utility’s Facebook page, it has a total of 450 customers and was founded on Nov. 11, 1948, when the Tennessee Valley Authority moved old Butler to higher ground when Watauga Lake was created and covered Old Butler.
Woodby told the Health and Welfare Committee than Johnson County Kenneth “Mike” Taylor has already committed to providing $100,000 to Carderview for infrastructure upgrade. The Carter County assistance would be added to that amount.
Another infrastructure project the Health and Welfare Committee has been working on is an effort to expand broadband internet into the remote and mountainous sections of Carter County. Committee Chairman Robert Acuff reported to the committee on the progress being made in getting a Carter County project ready.
Acuff provided committee members with the latest email he received from Brad Shields of Blue Ridge Energy Corporation and Myles Kamisher-Koch of Rural Innovation Strategies.
Acuff said Kamisher-Koch said his organization is engaged in the Tennessee Rural Broadband Project in partnership with The Ayers Foundation’s sister organization, TAF Covid Response Foundation, which Acuff told the committee is funded by one of the state’s largest banking families. Kamisher-Koch said Rural Innovation Strategies is working with the foundation to provide county level technical support to ensure that rural counties in Tennessee can take full advantage of current opportunities.