ELIZABETHTON — Carter County commissioners continued to show support for extending broadband internet into the remote and mountainous sections of Carter County.
On Tuesday night, the Health and Welfare Committee of the county commissionvoted 6-0 to recommend to the commission that the amount of county funds placed in reserve to finance the expansion of broadband should be significantly increased. The county had previously placed $600,000 in reserve for the project.
Committee member Ginger Holdren told the commission that the county should be ready to move ahead as soon as the state decides on the next round of internet expansion projects. Others members agreed and it was quickly moved to recommend that $2.5 million more should be placed in the reserve, bringing the total county funding in the reserveto $3.1 million.
If the amount is approved by the full commission, that would be used to provide the county’s matching funds for the state’s required 30% match for the internet projects. The state would provide the remaining 70%funding.
The committee alsoreconvened as the Rules and By-Laws Committee. Chairman Randall Jenkins, the chairman of the committee, provided members with the latest census maps of the county’s legislative districts. He said the deviation from the last census was not great. The major concern is that while the work of the census is almost completed, but the time for the2022 elections are fast approaching.
Jenkins said that with the next primary set for the spring, that means that candidates will start picking up papers from the Election Commission in early November. The County Commission only has the rest of September and October to finish the latest redistricting, so that all the potential candidates will know which district they are running in. He said there will probably need to be a special called County Commission meeting to approve the proposed redistricting before the early November deadline for picking up
candidate papers.
In other matters, Jenkins proposed that the county employee sick leave policy needed to be changed. The policy currently requires a newly hired county employee to work for 6 months prior to taking any sick leave. Concern was expressed that the policy was in conflict with the county’s emphasis on seeking proper medical exams. COVID-19 was another concern. The committee asked county attorney Josh Hardin to review the sick leave policy and provide recommendations.
Mayor Patty Woodby addressed the group when it was convened as the Building and Grounds Committee. She discussed several building projects, including the Workforce Development Complex, where she said the plans are for the latest renovations to be completed for the Northeast State Community College fall semester in 2022.
She also said architects are looking at the sheriff’s office and old jail for future use. She said the building appears to be a good location for the future county archives.