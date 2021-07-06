ELIZABETHTON — Several committees of the Carter County Commission held meetings on Tuesday evening, hearing from numerous citizens and groups, but one of the groups that had not been heard from previously was the Northeast Tennessee Chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby.
Norma Morrison, a retired professor from Milligan University spoke for the group and addressed the Health and Welfare Committee. The group asked for the Commission dot pass a Carter County resolution on reducing pollution or endorsing House Bill 2307, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. She also asked the commissioners to encourage First District Representative Diana Harshbarger two join the new Republican climate caucus.
Morrison said the her group was attending the committee meeting because the county has been experiencing extreme weather events. She said a few days after Christmas a few years ago an extreme rain event caused Tiger Creek to swell and wash away a bridge that left her home stranded. She said other impacts include the possible end of the red spruce and Frazer fir habitat at the highest elevation of Roan Mountain.
The committee took no action following the presentation by Morrison.
In other matters, the committee also discussed the progress on the broadband Internet initiative and voted to form a committee which includes key users of Internet to coordinate with the selected providers to the county.
The county also heard an update on the Carter Compassion Center, the proposed one stop shop for dealing with homeless problems in Carter County.
The committee reconvened as the Building and Grounds Committee to hear from Carter County Historian Lisa Germaine and Carter County Genealogist Teresa Treadway on efforts to find a building to house the county’s historical archives.
Germaine said she has been in contact with the owners of the building that formerly housed Crawford Drywall, which has gone out of business at 1432 Broad Street. Germaine said the building was the most viable building for storing records that she has found. Discussions are ongoing to obtain a suitable building to house the county’s archives.