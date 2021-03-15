ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission voted 15-8 on Monday night to stop an apparently unintended distribution of county sales tax revenue to the Elizabethton City School System.
According to research conducted by Carter County Finance Director Brad Burke, the funding is traced back to aftermath of the 2008 county election when a referendum was approved by county voters to increase the local option sales tax from 2.25 percent to 2.75 percent. The half cent was to go to capital projects by the Carter County School System.
The Elizabethton City School System had passed a similar half-cent increase a few years earlier to provide additional capital projects funding for the city schools.
Burke said his review of commission meetings following the successful referendum indicated to him that most likely the intent of county commissioners at that time was to restrict all proceeds from the increase to the county capital projects, as the city sales tax had been exclusive to city projects.
It was not determined how the county revenue began to be shared with the city. Burke determined the annual revenue came to $85,000 a year.
In other business, the County Commission unanimously approved a resolution declaring itself a sanctuary county for the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.
The resolution had already been unanimously approved by the commission’s Health and Welfare Committee on March 2. Committee Chairman Robert Acuff said he had been encouraged to introduce the resolution by a citizen of the county who had been trying to get it approved by the Elizabethton City Council.
The resolution said “various legislation has recently been proposed in the United States Congress which could infringe upon the rights of citizens of the United States of America, the state of Tennessee and Carter County” under their rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States.
The resolution specifically mentions the recent tendency of the president “to govern in many areas unilaterally through executive orders which could infringe upon the rights of citizens.”
The resolution stated its purpose was to “make clear, if only symbolically, that there are still places in the country willing to respect” the Constitution and Bill of Rights and protect the rights and freedoms of its citizens.