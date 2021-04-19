Donation of 28 acres accepted to add to trail
ELIZABETHTON — By a 21-2 vote, the Carter County Commission voted Thursday to accept a donation of 28 acres of land between Valley Forge and Hampton that could extend the Tweetsie Trail by 4.5 miles and provide connections with the Hampton Springs Watershed Mountain Bicycle Trail and Green Bridge Park in Hampton.
The property being donated is the route by which the East Tennessee & Western North Carolina Railroad used to operate a narrow gauge rail line between Valley Forge and Hampton. It extends from Mill Pond in Valley Forge to Railroad Street in the Rittertown Road area of Hampton. The donation also includes a tunnel that is in good shape and a bridge over the Doe River that is unsafe.
Several commissioners expressed concern about taking the bridge because of fear of liability. County Attorney Josh Hardin said the county would have to provide barriers that would prevent a reasonable person from attempting to use the dangerous bridge. Carter County Planning Director Chris Schuettler said he would work with retired engineer Gary Tysinger about a barrier.
Commissioner Charles Von Cannon said he thought the acquisition would be an excellent asset and the extension of the Tweetsie Trail and along with the property would make the trail a much more attractive bicycle trail. Commissioner Randal Jenkins agreed and said it would be the most beautiful part of the entire Tweetsie Trail.
The commissioners also accepted a smaller donation from Union Baptist Church of 2 acres for a community park in Fish Springs. The church wanted to give the county the land for a small park named in memory of Kathleen and Ralph Smith.
The commission also voted to replace Jerry Pearman on the Carter County Planning Commission. He was replaced by Robert Burrough. Pearman has long been chairman of the planner. County Commissioners Robert Acuff and Austin Jaynes had spoken in favor of Pearman, saying he devoted a lot of his own time to the commission and even worked in the office when the staff was shorthanded.
The commission also appointed Lisa Germaine, a member of the Watauga Historical Association, as the new historian of Carter County.