ELIABETHTON — Uncertainty over the financial impact the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will have on the local economy has made the setting of budgets for cities and counties difficult. Most, such as Carter County are choosing conservative budgets with no expectations of growth in revenue. The question was how conservative the budget should be.
That was a decision the Carter County Commission was still making on Monday evening as it held a long electronic meeting as it considered the proposed budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. One of the most conservative questions was whether to plow a one-time $1.1 million fund into a reserve to be set aside for use next year if the local contribution to the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System makes a large increase next year. To prepare ford such an eventuality, the county was considering parking the money with the Tennessee retirement fund rather than use it for some much-needed projects this year. That would allow the county to whether even a hike in the increase in the county’s contribution to the employee pensions fo 9%
The county would send the extra funds to the senate for investing this year, because of the state’s power to invest the funds. The county cannot invest money, and must put its cash holdings in an account paying a limited amount of interest.
Except for that major change, the Carter County Commission was considering a budget nearly identical to this year’s budget. The property tax rate is expected to say near the same rate it was this year: $2.47 per $100 of assessed value. The only change in the property tax rate might be a 3.5 cent shift from the Debt Service Fund to the General Fund. That change was being made because a county bond had been paid off, leaving the bonds on the Carter County Jail as the only major debt the county is paying on.
With the shift in the three pennies, the Carter County General Fund would now be divided into $1.08377 for the General Fund; $107223 for the General Purpose School Fund; 18 cents for the Debt Service Fund; and 13.4 cents for Highway Department.
The bottom lines on the Carter County Budget for 2020-2021 would be: $17,692,178.23. The total General Purpose School Fund would be $42,296,613.36. The total Highway Fund is $8,575,099.45. The budget of the sheriff’s department is $4,558,589.11. The cost of operating the jail will be set at $3,896,756.43.