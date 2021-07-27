ELIZABETHTON — In a special called meeting on Monday evening, the Carter County Commission soundly voted down a bid of $3,428,687.40 for a new countywide communications system that would have provided up-to-date radio communication for 10 agencies, including law enforcement, emergency medical services, and fire departments. The motion was to vote down the $3.5 million bid and to start over with a new request for proposal for a countywide communications system.
According to the Carter County Clerk’s Office, the vote to reject the bid was 19-2, with 3 absences. Isaiah Grindstaff and Thomas Proffitt were the only “no” votes. Mike Hill, Randall Jenkins and Gary Bailey were absent.
The vote comes after extensive research has been done on a proposed new communications system for mountainous Carter County. Much of the research has been done by Capt. Tom Smith of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. Smith told the commissioners that the project had been researched for over 15 years, with various options reviewed, to include the Tennessee Statewide System.
Smith said the Tennessee Statewide System did not fit the county’s needs. He said it was too expensive because of the fees charged. He also said the state system used an ultrahigh frequency band, while a very high frequency would work better in the mountainous areas of the county. The county learned about three weeks ago that fees had been waived.
Smith conceded his presentation to the County Commission on Monday night by saying “the presented system from the RFP (request for proposal) is our best option. With the engineering study that has been conducted in detail and the tests that have been done by both the county and city stakeholders has proven that our coverage will be greatly improved and we will have the interoperability that we truly need. The proposed communications system will be easily expandable if future needs arise.”
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said Tuesday morning that the defeat of the RFP bid means the communications project would be starting over. She said that the project would be sent to one of the committees of the Carter County Commission, but it was not certain which committee would take it up. She thought it would most likely start with the Building and Grounds Committee.
On Tuesday afternoon, Woodby issued a statement in which she said “A top priority for me includes updating the public safety communications system involving the sheriff’s department, the Elizabethton Police Department, Elizabethton/Carter County Emergency Management Agency, the Carter County Emergency and Rescue Squad, Carter County 911, our volunteer fire departments, and other agencies. It would benefit the whole county. It would help keep our officers safer, It would help eliminate ‘dead’ areas where they cannot communicate by radio. It is about safety for our law enforcement and public safety professionals. This project is a top priority for my office and the Carter County Commission.”
The countywide system was designed to include such agencies as the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the Elizabethton Police Department, the Elizabethton Fire Department, the seven Carter County volunteer fire departments, the Carter County constables, the Carter County Rescue Squad, the Carter County Highway Department, the Carter County School System, the Elizabethton Public Works, and the Carter County Landfill.