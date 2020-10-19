Butler fire, EMS facility to carry name of Rusty Barnett
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission voted unanimously Monday evening to honor late Mayor Rusty Barnett by naming the new EMS and fire station in Butler in his honor. No date has been set for the naming ceremony.
The honor is appropriate because Barnett was a 38-year career firefighter who retired as deputy chief of the Elizabethton Fire Department when he became Carter County mayor in 2018 on the same day he retired from the fire department. Barnett died suddenly from a heart attack on Sept. 21.
The commission also approved a resolution honoring the life of Barnett that was written for the occasion by Carter County Attorney Josh Hardin.
Hardin’s resolution went on to say: “Mr. Barnett was beloved as mayor and fiercely advocated for the citizens of not just Carter County, but all of Northeast Tennessee through his service on the many local and regional boards associated with his office.”
The commission approved several future expenditures recommended by its Budget Committee. One that was not approved was a recommendation for final approval of the Planning Commission budget for fiscal year 2020-21. The matter was sent to the Finance Committee for further resolution.
Two of the Budget Committee recommendations were approved. Those included a $142,500 transfer of funds from the Governor’s COVID Grant to the Highway Department’s heavy duty equipment line item in order to purchase two trucks for snow and ice removal.
The other approved recommendation was to use a $144,000 state refund for Swimming Pool Road repairs to replace worn out mowers.