ELIZABETHTON — There is new leadership for the Carter County Commission following a reorganizational meeting on Monday night.
Ginger Holdren was elected as the commission’s new chair in a contest with Travis Hill, who has served as chair for the past year. Holdren defeated Hill by a vote of 13-7. Holdren is a commissioner from the 5th District, which includes the Happy Valley precinct. Hill is from the 6th District, which consists of the Hampton, Valley Forge, Little Milligan and Elk Mills precincts.
After taking the chair, Holdren addressed the commission and said, “Thank you for the vote of confidence … I have no personal agenda, whatsoever.”
She promised to be fair to everyone and to seek advice and opinions when making decisions.
Hill will remain in the commission’s leadership after unseating Mark Blevins as vice chair. Blevins had served as vice chair for the past year. It took two votes for Hill to get the 13 votes needed for a simple majority. Blevins is from the 1st District of Stoney Creek.
The commission also selected a new commissioner for a seat from the 2nd District of Roan Mountain that had previously been held by Mike Hill, who has moved out of the district. Retired Carter County School System educator and elementary supervisor Mike Miller was the only candidate nominated and was unanimously elected. In one other election, the commission elected Chad Odom as a new constable from the 1st District. He was elected over Ronald Reed by a vote of 14-6.
The commission elected four of its members to serve on the Financial Management Committee. They are Austin Jaynes of the 4th District, Mark Tester and Brad Johnson, both of the 3rd District, and Holdren.
In other matters, Mayor Patty Woodby discussed the plans for the major renovations to the Workforce Development Complex, which she said should begin in November. One plan includes a $250,000 completion of the chemistry lab, which will mean that students on the Carter County campus will no longer have to go to Blountville to take their chemistry courses. Other major classrooms that will also be built at this time include a new cosmetology classroom and a new welding classrooms to help alleviate long waiting lines for prospective students to get in those classes
Woodby said the state has its eye on the training and education ideas being proposed for the Workforce Development Complex, including a delegation of state legislators and educators who will visit Carter County on Thursday.
The commission also heard from Pastor Brandon Young about the plans for the Carter County Compassion Center. Young told the commissioners that “over half the families in Carter County are one paycheck away from disaster.” He said 23.5% of the population of Carter County is living in poverty.
While there are many churches and non-profit organizations working to help, Young said it is a disjointed effort. He said the agencies need to consolidate and pull resources into a one-stop shop.
The commission also took time to congratulate one of its longest-serving members, Charlie Bayless, who served 54 years on the commission and coached the Happy Valley Warriors basketball team from 1953-2012, taking 964 career victories. Bayless, 98, could not attend, but several members of this family were at the meeting to accept the mayoral proclamation.