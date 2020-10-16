ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission is seeking candidates who would like to be the county’s next mayor.
The Commission is seeking public-spirited citizens who want to be considered for the position when the group holds a special session to select a mayor to complete the unexpired term of Rusty Barnett, who died from a heart attack in August.
“I would like to encourage all citizens who would like to be considered for the mayoral appointment to please apply,” said Travis Hill, acting chairman of the Carter County Commission. “I would like to see someone be appointed who had the same love and vision that the late Mayor Barnett had, someone who can work with the County Commission and all elected officials to better the lives of all Carter Countians.”
Commission Chairwoman Patty Woodby is serving the county as interim mayor until a permanent replacement to complete the unexpired term of officeis appointed. The individual appointed by the commission will serve until Aug. 31, 2022, to complete the remainder of Barnett’s elected term.
To be eligible, applicants must meet the applicable general requirements to hold office in Tennessee as detailed in Tennessee law 8-18-101, and also must: be at least 25 years of age, a qualified voter of Carter County and have been a resident of Carter County for at least one full year prior to being appointed.
Individuals who would like to be considered for this position may submit a general county application and/or any other desired documentation to the Carter County Clerk’s Office at 801 E. Elk Ave., Suite 102, Elizabethton.
Hill said the commission will accept comments and questions from the public regarding the appointment.
The commission will meet in a special called session on Monday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium at Hampton High School, located at 766 1st Ave., Hampton.
The sole purpose of the meeting will be to fill the vacancy.
“I encourage the public to submit questions or general comments to the clerk’s office to my attention or send them to my email address: travis.hill@cartercountytn.gov and they will be read at the meeting,” Hill said. “I ask that anyone attending to please still social distance and respectfully ask that everyone wear a mask. At this time the meeting will be in person, but that could possibly change with new guidance from the governor’s office.”
All materials must be received by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 18. All materials received will be forwarded to members of the Commission for review in advance of the meeting.