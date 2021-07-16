ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission is scheduled to vote on Monday evening on a proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The commission will also hold a public hearing on the proposed tax rate for the new fiscal year.
The discussions in the Budget Committee indicate that the Commission will hold county spending at current levels. The total projected revenue for the county general fund next year is $18,836,118; the estimated revenue for this year is $21,382,943.
Most of the difference is the revenue coming to the county from the federal government in response to the pandemic emergency. This year, the federal government revenues to the general fund are estimated at $1,805,457. Next year, federal revenue to the general fund is only expected to be $182,100.
The proposed budget is projected to have a drawdown in the large fund balance in the county coffers. Total expenditures for the next fiscal year are projected to be $19,149,416. That means the fund balance should drop by $313,398 to an ending fund balance of $11,090,506.
Those numbers indicate no plans by the County Commission to increase local property tax revenue next year.
In a normal year, that would mean the County Commission would keep the same property tax rate for another year. However, this was a reappraisal year and a year of unprecedented increases in the value of real estate in Carter County.
As a result,the appraised value of property has gone up significantly. The state Comptroller’s Office always adjusts each county’s tax rate after a reappraisal through a certified tax rate that is determined to bring in the same amount of property tax revenue as the old tax rate.
That means the property tax rate for the county will drop by 44 cents if the County Commission adopts the certified tax rate, going from $2.47 per $100 of assessed value this year all the way down to $2.03 per $100 of assessed value in 2021-22.
The largest fund in the county budget is the General Purpose School Fund. The total revenue for the coming year is projected at $42,243,378. That is down from this year’s revenue, which is estimated at $44,393,268. Total expenditures for 2021-22 are projected at $43,198,312. Total expenditures are estimated for 2020-21 to be $42,464,426. The ending fund balance for 2022 is projected at $10,913,737.