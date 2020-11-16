ELIZABETHTON — Animal control questions once again led to a heated discussion in the Carter County Commission on Monday evening.
The discussion was spurred by a proposed resolution which would adopt existing state laws into the procedures to be followed by the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter and county animal control officers.
The proposal brought back memories of a public controversy that took place several months ago in which hunters in the county and dog owners opposed a proposed animal control regulation. That proposed regulation was defeated at that time.
Commissioner Nancy Brown reminded commissioners of the previous controversy. She said she was opposed to such regulations.
“This has been one heated debate, and I have been to several meetings where people were heated over this. If you get a neighbor who is mad because your dog is barking, there are going to be issues. ... I think you need to take this into consideration. ... Some of these laws are crazy.”
County attorney Josh Hardin said the state law was passed in 1998 and gave counties the same authority as cities.
County Commissioner Mark Blevins said he felt supporters of the resolution were “overstepping their bounds.”
Animal Shelter Director Shannon Posada has been reporting to committees of the County Commission that the county does not have animal control officers at this time because the sheriff’s department no longer provides officers for the job.
County Commissioner Robin McKamey said she is “on the other end of this.” She said she is a volunteer who goes out to handle problems when there is no animal control officer available for animal rescue or animal control. She is also a teacher and said the demands of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have made her time very limited. She said it really frustrates her when she hears some of the comments being made when she has actually helped several of her fellow commissioners in animal-related emergencies.
“This is your chance to step up. We have got to make laws. If we had spay and neuter laws we wouldn’t behaving this discussion.”
A motion to defer action until next month required a two-thirds vote and was defeated by a vote of 15-8.
In other matters, Commissioner Charles Von Cannon spoke about Sara Sellers, a 30-year Air Force veteran of his district who died recently. He praised her patriotism and generosity to the community.