ELIZABETHTON — The impact of the first use of the Moderna version of the COVID-19 vaccine was greatly felt in the December meeting of the Carter County Commission on Monday night.
“This has been a history-making day,” said Caroline Hurt, director of the Carter County Health Department. She told the commissioners that the first people to take the vaccines were first responders. These included police officers, firefighters, paramedics of the Carter County Rescue Squad, school nurses and others in the highest priority.
Hurt told the commissioners that the next round of vaccinations will be Wednesday and will also be limited to first responders in the highest priority. As more vaccinations are administered and more vaccine becomes available, the vaccinations will be more widespread. At the start, the vaccines will be by invitation. She said widescale vaccinations to the general population should be available by late spring or early summer.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby also discussed the first day of Moderna vaccinations. She also discussed the importance of the day. “It was a proud moment today, when I watched the vaccinations given to the first responders.”
Woodby said the location for the large-scale public vaccinations has changed from the plans discussed last week. Instead of holding them on the private property of the Matheson Property, she said the vaccinations will be held at the Workforce Development Complex in the Watauga Industrial Park, directly across from the Elizabethton Airport on the Stoney Creek Highway. The county-owned property has plenty of parking to accommodate crowds.
Terry Arnold, director of the Carter County Rescue Squad, also spoke to the commissioners about the impact of COVID-19.
“It has been very tough on my staff,” Arnold said. The staff has worked long hours and been exposed to the virus. He said some days there may be 15 calls and every one of them is a COVID-19 call.
The squad has been asked to provide personnel at the vaccination site in case of a bad reaction. Arnold is looking at the various factors in meeting this addition to the squad’s burden.
In other matters, the commission approved the donation of $7,500 to hold the Omnium bicycle race in Elizabethton this spring. The Roan Groan has always been held in the county, but the Sunday criterion has traditionally been held in downtown Johnson City until last year.