ELIZABETHTON — Carter County commissioners are rethinking whether it is wise to hold an in-person meeting in Hampton next month when they choose a new county mayor to serve the remaining two years of the term of Rusty Barnett. Barnett died of a heart attack in September.
The meeting has already been scheduled and publicly announced that it will be held in the gymnasium of Hampton High School on Nov. 23, but recent spikes in the number of local cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is causing a reexamination of the plan.
County commissioners met electronically by Zoom in a workshop session on Wednesday afternoon to discuss whether or not to change the Hampton meeting to a virtual electronic meeting in the interest of public health. The workshop session was chaired by Dr. Robert Acuff.
Because this was a workshop session, no action could be taken. To advise them on the health considerations, regional medical director Dr. David Kirschke and Carter and Johnson County Health Director Caroline Hurt attended the meeting.
Kirschke told the commissioners that “Zoom is the safest way” to hold such a public meeting. Holding a meeting where social distancing and wearing face masks was required was the next best way. Holding a meeting in a crowded auditorium was the least safe way, Kirschke said.
Travis Hill, interim chair of the Carter County Commission, said at the time the meeting to elect the new mayor was scheduled, it did not appear the state would continue to allow counties to hold electronic public meetings. The trends were improving on the number of COVID-19 cases and it appeared the second wave of the virus was waning. Those statistics have since gotten worse.
Hurt gave commissioners an update on the latest numbers. She said that across the state, the “positivity rate”, the number of tests that come back positive, was 15.2% for the last seven days. “We like to see that below 10%,” Hurt said. “I just signed off on a meeting with the governor that started at 4 p.m. before I came on this meeting. Our cases are going up, The governor said to be aware that our hospitalizations are going up.”
She said the governor said to be aware of the need for social distancing, the wearing of face masks and hand washing. “We have become a bit complacent in doing those things and it is showing,” Hurt said. “We are not having increased cases because of increased testing. We are seeing more cases with a fairly stable amount of testing.”
Hurt told the commissioners that the White House report currently classifies the county as being in a red zone. Previously, the county was in a yellow zone.
Hurt said the governor’s directives on public meetings still emphasizes the need to keep six feet of distance between people. Families are allowed to be closer together. The directives also emphasize the wearing of face masks and the use of hand sanitizers at the location.
With the latest statistics, it appears the governor is ready to extend the permission to hold electronic meetings. That would allow the commission to hold the mayor’s selection electronically.
Hill said it was important to maintain transparency at the meeting and ensure that the “good ole boys” are not influencing the pick. There was concern that not everyone has internet access, but Zoom does provide a means of attending the meeting by telephone.