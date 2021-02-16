ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission could soon be returning to holding live public meetings.
A discussion on the status of future meetings was touched off late in Tuesday evening’s meeting when Mayor Patty Woodby said “I haven’t heard any chatter about the governor extending Zoom.”
The current state policy authorizes local county governments to hold Zoom meetings until Feb. 27. If Gov. Bill Lee does not extend the policy, local government meetings will be required to be held live.
Irregardless of whether the government meetings will be allowed on Zoom, the commission’s Budget Committee will begin holding live meetings with the start of the annual process of creating a budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
But the question of other Carter County government meetings are not yet known, as the Feb. 27 deadline approaches.
Some commissioners wondered if it would be possible to continue sending out the meetings electronically, even when the state requires all commissioners and committee members to attend. Carter County Attorney Josh Hardin said that even if the meetings are live, there is no rule that these live meetings could not be streamed to the public.
“That would be going above and beyond what the Open Meetings Law requires,” Hardin said, and would be allowed.
Another matter that drew comments from commissioners was a recent cost-cutting study done by the Carter County School System. The Board of Education is scheduled to hold its first meeting on the proposal, which suggests the closing of four elementary schools and one high school.
Commissioner Charles Von Cannon said the matter could be the most important issue any commissioner faces during his time on the commission. He said one thing the study pointed out was that the county currently employs 77 teachers above the 200 paid by the state’s Basic Education Program.