ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission once again held a heated discussion over the budget of the Carter County Planning Commission.
After a lengthy discussion, the matter was once again sent back to the Budget Committee to work out a budget for the Planning Commission for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
There has been a disagreement between the commissioners for over a year. Part of the disagreement stems from some extra duties the Planning Director Chis Schuettller was assigned two years ago, but was never compensated.
The disagreement led to the Budget Committee to reject the Planning Commission’s proposed budget twice this budget season. That led the entire commission to consider and pass the Planning Commission budget. The budget was then forwarded to the state as the Commission’s approved budget for the county.
Since then, some commissioners have said they were confused about the process. After a lengthy discussion, Commissioner Brad Johnson made a motion to have the matter referred back to the Budget Committee. After the motion was defeated and further discussion was held, the matter was sent back to Budget.
The Commission also had a heated discussion over raising the tipping fees at the Carter County Landfill.
The discussion became snarled over charging different rates to different waste haulers and the Sanitation Department of the city of Elizabethton. A motion was finally approved to keep rates at $42.50 for all except the contracted rate for Elizabethton and offer that rate to the largest private company, Blue Ridge Trash.