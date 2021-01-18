ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission will hold its first meeting of the new year tonight at 6. Because the COVID-19 pandemic is still going on, the meeting will once again be held remotely be the electronic platform of Zoom.
The public may watch the proceedings online by going to https://zoom.us/j/4787669850 or through the Zoom mobile app by logging into your Zoom app and entering Meeting ID 478-766-9850. The platform does allow public comments during the time on the agenda for public hearings. Public access and public participation is also available by phone by calling 1-877-853-5257 and entering Meeting ID 478-766-9850.
As has been the case with several recent meetings, the commissioners will be asked to select citizens to fill some vacancies. This meeting will include two appointments from the Roan Mountain area to fill vacancies. One of them is a seat on the County Commission to fill a vacancy created when Patty Woodby was elevated to Carter County Mayor. The other is an appointment to the Carter County School Board to fill a vacancy created when LaDonna Stout-Boone resigned in December.
The commissioners can nominate any eligible citizen from the 2nd Commission District of the county to fill the vacancy on the County Commission. One person has submitted an application. That person is 2nd District Constable Julie Ann Guinn, who is the owner of T & E Auto Repair and Wrecker Service and a farmer.
“I feel like I can bring something to the table. I love my community and I want only the best for my folks,” Guinn wrote in her application for the position.
Two people have filled out applications for the school board vacancy, but other eligible citizens may be nominated. The two who have expressed interest are: Christopher Hitechew, current dean of sciences at Northeast State Community College and Garry Oaks, a retired teacher who taught at Cloudland High School for 40 years. In addition to teaching at Cloudland, Oaks also served as head football coach and athletic director during part of the time he was there.
In other matters, the commission will be asked to honor the county’s “fruitcake man,” Nathaniel “Tom” McCloud, who baked thousands of fruit cakes during his lifetime. The fruitcakes were sold at Christmas, with all the proceeds donated to charities.
The commission will also be asked to recognize National Mentoring Month.