ELIZABETHTON — Among the items decided by the Carter County Commission was the appointments to a committee that will have a 10-year-impact on the political makeup of the entire county.
The Commission approved the establishment of a redistricting committee to use the data from the 2020 census to change the legislative boundaries of the county and apportion the next Carter County Commission so that its membership reflects the population within the county.
The redistricting committee will prepare suggested redistricting plans based on the 2020 census data and forward those plans to the County Commission for approval.
On Monday night, the County Commission unanimously approved the makeup of the redistricting committee. It will be made up of the eight members of the Rules and By-laws Committee of the Carter County Commission, the Carter County administrator of elections, the director of the Carter County Planing Commission and the Carter County assessor of property.
Those 11 members are: County Commissioner Robert Acuff, County Commissioner Mike Hill, County Commissioner Brad Johnson, County Commissioner Isaiah Grindstaff, County Commissioner Ginger Holdren, County Commissioner Randal Jenkins, County Commissioner Daniel McInturff, County Commissioner Thomas Proffitt, Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris, Planning Director Chris Schuettler, and Assessor of Property Ronnie B. Taylor.
The committee is tasked with submitting its final suggested redistricting plans to the Carter County Commission no later than Dec. 20.
In other redistricting matters, the commission voted to exclude some residents from being considered in the redistricting plan. The commission did that by approving a resolution to exclude prisoners of the Carter County Work Camp of Northeast Correctional Complex, who cannot by law register in the county as voters. The work camp is located in the 2nd Commission District of Roan Mountain.
The commission voted to create a new personnel position of communications officer. This person who would fill the position must have technical knowledge of the advanced radio system the county is installing that would eliminate most of the areas in the mountains with poor reception. The communications officer must be able to work with contractors installing the system and have the understanding of the technology to oversee the system in the coming years after it has been installed.
The commission set aside $80,000 to pay the skilled professional.
The committee also approved the installation of three vehicle repeaters at an amount of $1,620.