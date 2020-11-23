ELIZABETHTON — Patty Woodby, who has led the Carter County government for the last three months, was elected mayor on Monday, easily winning the seat against six other candidates. She is the first woman who has served as the leader of the county.
The decision was made in a special called meeting of the Carter County Commission. As a special meeting, no other actions were taken during the night. All 24 county commissioners attended, Woodby was not eligible to vote because she was a candidate for the position. She received 16 of the 23 votes from the commissioners.
The commission was filling the position that became vacant when Mayor Rusty Barnett died in office in August. Since that time, Woodby has served as interim mayor. The appointment will be for the rest of Barnett’s term, which will run until 2022.
Seven candidates applied for the job. They were: Devon L. Buck, Michael W. Ensor, Christopher L. Hitechew, David Miller, John C. Papantoniou, Danny R. Ward, and Woodby.
Woodby thanked her fellow commissioners for voting for her. She appeared excited and pleased. “I just want to thank everyone,” Woodby said after the vote total was announced. “I am at a loss for words, I am going to do my best. I am going to give 110%.”
The process began with each candidate providing a brief overview of the reason for seeking the office.
Buck said “we all need to come together to work through these problems.”
Ensor said “I am a 26-year veteran of the Carter County School System.” He included stints as principal and coach.
Hitechew said he has been an educator in the community college system. He has also been a leader with the Carter County Chamber of Commerce and the United Way, Carter County Tomorrow and the Carter County Joint Economic Development Board.
Miller said he is a former member of the County Commission and has spent a career as a radio broadcaster in Carter County.
Papantoniou said he is a businessman who is interested in economic development and bringing new jobs to the area.
Ward said he is a career manager in retail. He is a former member of the County Commission and a current member of the Carter County Board of Education.
In addition to serving as interim mayor, Woodby cited her time as County Commission chairwoman. She is also a county employee, having served as deputy clerk of the Carter County Circuit Court.