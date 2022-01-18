ELIZABETHTON — A planned vote by the Carter County Commission on Tuesday night on whether to raise the pay of employees of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department by 10 percent did not take place when commissioners objected that they did not have data on the financial impact of such a raise.
Several commissioners expressed concern about the uncertainty of the bottom line. Others expressed reservations about such a large pay raise for one department without providing raises for all the other county departments. Commissioner Gary Bailey expressed concern about a 10 percent raise for all the sheriff’s department employees. He said that would mean a large pay raise for the highest paid members of the sheriff’s department, much more than the pay raise of the lowest paid employees who have a starting pay of $12.02 per hour, and who were reason for raising the pay. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said the increase had to be across the board. He said other divisions would collapse the department’s pay scale of a 4% pay raise for each step up the scale.
As the discussions continued, Budget Committee Chairman Austin Jaynes, who had made the motion for the pay raise, said he would withdraw the motion and take it back to the Budget Committee to complete the data on the financial impact, then bring the pay increase motion back to the County Commission. The Budget Committee had unanimously passed the motion to recommend the pay increase just a week ago.
While the commission looked to the Carter County Finance Department to provide the data on the impact of the pay raise, Chief Deputy James Parrish said he had the answer. He said the cost of the pay raise and the increase in benefits amounted to a total cost of $676,500. He said the cost would be nothing for the remainder of this fiscal year, because there were so many vacancies that the unpaid salaries could be used to fund the pay raises. He said the $676,500 would be needed for the next fiscal year, which starts on July 1.
“We are at a crisis right now,” Parrish told the commissioners. He said the patrol deputies and the correction officers in the jail are at 50% staffing right now. “That is a dangerous place,” Parrish warned, “the staff is wore out.” He said it was dangerous for the tired officers and it could also have a major financial impact on future funding of the jail. He said the low staffing could mean the sheriff’s department might have to give up its contract with the U.S. government to house federal prisoners. He said that contract brings the county $1.5 million a year.
Commissioner Robert Acuff responded to the argument about the fairness of giving a 10% pay raise only to the sheriff’s department and not to the other departments in the county government. “Most of the other department are fully staffed, the sheriff’s office is not,” Acuff said.
In other matters, the Commission voted unanimously to request that two bridges on U.S. Highway 19E in Hampton after two men who were killed in action in Vietnam. The two men were Tony Griffith and Michael Oliver. The request for the naming of the bridges will be sent to Rep. John Holsclaw for action in the House of Representatives.
The Commission also approved a resolution in support of keeping the swimming pool in the Roan Mountain State Park, which has been targeted for closure by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.