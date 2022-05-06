ELIZABETHTON — After months of meetings and discussions, the Carter County Commission voted unanimously Friday night to use the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network and Motorola to establish the county’s emergency communication system for first responders and other government agencies.
The vote came after all the users of the Carter County communications system unanimously told the commission that the state network and Motorola was the preferred system. The unanimous vote came from 20 of the 24 commissioners. Commissioner Aaron Frazier abstained and commissioners Charles Von Cannon, Mike Miller and Daniel McInturff were absent.
The vote came in two parts.
The commission first voted on a motion by Commissioner Isaiah Grindstaff to reject the proposal submitted by Wayne Farro of Communications International.
The second vote was to move forward with the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network and Motorola as it completes the pricing for the complete system, which will include a new communications tower in Roan Mountain.
Commissioner Robert Acuff, who is chairman of the Health and Welfare Committee, told the commission that the committee met Thursday night to prioritize the spending for more than $10 million in funds coming to the county from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Acuff said the committee had unanimously voted to include $3.7 million in the list of prioritized projects.
Scott Tidwell, account manager for Motorola Solutions, told the commissioners that he would “live in Carter County” for the next few weeks to get a final cost for the Roan Mountain tower and other costs of the TACN installation for Carter County.
The commission cast its unanimous vote after hearing the county’s first responders: Elizabethton/Carter County 911; the Elizabethton Fire Department; the Elizabethton Police Department; the Elizabethton Street Department; the constables of Carter County; the Carter County Firefighters Association; the Carter County Sheriff’s Department; the Carter County Emergency Management Agency; and the Carter County EMS and Rescue Squad.
Carter County Emergency Management Director Billy Harrell spoke for the entire group when he told the commission that the responders were unanimously in support of going to the TACN system.
Elizabethton Chief of Police Jason Shaw said that the group met six times to discuss which proposal to support. He said it was thought that the discussion was to be with first responders. He said the Carter County Highway Department and the Carter County School System was not intentionally left out.
Carter County Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh told the commission he supported the first responder decision. Carter County Director of Schools Tracy McAbee said he supported the state system. Mike Fraley, who won the Carter County Republican Primary on Tuesday to carry the Republican nomination to be the next sheriff, said “I want to work with the first responders” and supported their decision.
The commission also heard from the man who will soon assume the job of being the county’s first communications officer, Mark Riding.
Although he won’t officially assume the job until next month, Riding attended Friday’s meeting and told the commission that he supported the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network.
Peter Rogers, director of the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network, told the commissioners that connectivity and interoperability is the focus of the network.