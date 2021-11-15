ELIZABETHTON — Several of the region’s Criminal Court judges appeared before the Carter County Commission on Monday evening to discuss their dream of combatting opioid addiction and alcoholism by medical treatment instead of a jail or prison. The judges persuaded the commissioners to hold on to a $1.8 million settlement with pharmaceutical companies, waiting for the judges to further develop their treatment program.
The judges included two Criminal Court Judges from the 1st Judicial District — Lisa Rice and Stacy Street — Criminal Court Judge James F. Goodwin of the 2nd Judicial District; District Attorney General Barry Staubus of the 2nd Judicial District; Assistant District Attorney General Matthew Roark of the 1st Judicial District; and representatives of the 1st Judicial District Families Free program.
Street told the commissioners that while the region’s population has stayed fairly level over the past several decades, the crime rate has gone up significantly. He said a lot of the reason is from increases in mental illness, but the largest impact has been the opioid addiction.
Street called opioid addiction “an endless cycle.” He said that during their many years of court experience, he and his fellow judges have observed how successful a residential drug-and-alcohol-treatment program can be. A program that keep the resident away from former friends and bad environment of the past would be best.
Street said he believes such a program should be abstinence based. Drugs like methadone and Suboxone would not be used in treatment.
“All we are asking you is that you not spend that money,” Street said. County Attorney Josh Hardin said the settlement for Carter County was $1,806,527.24. Street said it is better to spend the money on what brought about the problem in the first place and to “start transforming lives.”
The juddge said it also made sense financially. He said a person could be housed in the treatment facility for $30 per day as opposed to keeping them incarcerated in a jail at $60 to $70 per day.
Rice said “there is an alternative to incarcerating drug addicts. It is cheaper in a residential program than it is in jail.” Rice said she and the other judges and court officials were not profiting from such a program. She said they were giving their time for free to monitor the program. “We don’t get a dime extra, there are no administrative costs.”
The commission voted unanimously to pass a motion by Travis Hill and seconded by Nancy Brown to give a vote of confidence to the judges’ program and to hold the funds. The commission also instructed their legislative delegation to Nashville to support a plan to transform the former Carter County Annex of the Northeast Correctional Complex into the treatment facility.
The annex is no longer used by the prison and is currently vacant. Instead of having the state sell the facility, the commission agreed with the judges in saying the building would be an ideal location for the residential treatment facility. The judges hope the state will transfer the facility from the Tennessee Department of Correction to the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse.
In a separate opioid settlement, the county agreed to join in the state attorney general’s opioid abatement settlement. This statewide settlement was for $613 million spread over several years. The state would hold 65 percent of the amount, with 35 percent distributed to local counties and communities.
During the time for the mayor’s discussion, Mayor Patty Woodby said the closing of the annex in Roan Mountain was a major blow for the Roan Mountain Utility District, with the prison no longer providing any demand for water.
For the second month is a row, former Carter County Bailiff Roger Nave criticized Sheriff Dexter Lunceford. Nave said his criticism was not political, but he resigned after three years of service. He said he and six other bailiffs had never received a pay raise. Nave also said that he had worked in the jail and that he got sick with COVID-19.
The commission also approved an expenditure of $312,327 for the renovation of the second floor of the courthouse in order to expand office space for the Finance Department.
The commission approved new equipment for the Landfill and Recycling Center, including a road tractor, front loader, and roll-off truck for $502,000.