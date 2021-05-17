ELIZABETHTON — Although several neighbors strongly opposed the move, the Carter County Commission voted 15-4, with three abstentions, to grant a zoning change to allow a slaughterhouse to operate at 176 Wade Bulla Road in Watauga.
Commissioners Sharon Culler, Robin McKamey, Layla Ward and Kelly Collins voted against the rezoning. Commissioners Willie Campbell, Mark Tester and Brad Johnson abstained.
The vote changes a 33.5-acre parcel from A-1 agricultural to M-2 manufacturing. Carter County Planning Director Chris Schuettler told the commissioners the change would not be spot zoning because the property is bounded by property that had been classified as M-2 during the time when the neighboring property was being considered for the Carter County Landfill when Truman Clark was the county executive. Although the property was rezoned for that purpose, the landfill later was located in Minton Hollow.
Although the zoning from A-1 to M-2 is new, the property had previously been developed for meat processing back in the 1980s, when it was known as the Wade Bulla Slaughterhouse. That slaughterhouse closed in the 1990s, requiring the current rezoning.
Joshua Grindstaff acquired the property and decided to restart the small slaughterhouse. He said the plans to operate a facility that will be inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meat processing will be done offsite.
Several neighbors are opposed to Grindstaff’s plans, saying the narrow county road could not safely handle the traffic, especially trucks with trailers. They also worry about possible pollution of their wells and the possibility of odors coming from the operation.
The Carter County Planning Commission previously considered Grindstaff’s rezoning request and denied it, prompting Grindstaff to take the matter to the County Commission.
Commissioner Charles Von Cannon spoke out strongly in favor of the rezoning, saying meat-processing facilities are necessary. He told the commissioners he once operated a meat-processing operation for Shurfire in Atlanta. Von Cannon said the site could mean the addition of 15 jobs for graduates of the Unaka High School meat-processing classes. Grindstaff is a graduate of that program.
In other matters, Mayor Patty Woodby read a proclamation in honor of one of Carter County’s oldest citizens, Frank Edward Head, who recently celebrated his 106th birthday.
The commission also heard a plan to include one of the county’s most active anti-litter organization, Keep Carter County Beautiful, into a more active role with the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce. Ed Jordan, who has led the organization since its creation, said he would continue in his role as a volunteer, but is seeking someone to be the point of contact and help guide the group.