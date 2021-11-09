ELIZABETHTON — In a special called meeting on Tuesday evening, the Carter County Commission voted 13-9, with one abstention and one absence to approve a redistricting plan for the county which keeps the county at eight districts and keeps the County Commission at its current size of 24 commissioners.
The successful motions made by Commissioner Gary Bailey and seconded by Commissioner Mark Blevins. Those voting for the motion were: Willie Campbell, Mark Blevins, Nancy Brown, Julie Guinn, Bradley Johnson, Mark Tester, Austin Jaynes, Jerry Proffitt, Ross Garland, Ginger Holdren, Gary Bailey, Daniel McInturff, and Robin McKamey. Those who voted against the motion were: Robert Acuff, Mike Miller, Isaiah Grindstaff, Layla Ward, Randall Jenkins, Travis Hill, Aaron Frazier, Kelly Collins, and Thomas Proffitt. Charles Von Cannon abstained and Sonja Culler was absent.
The 13 vote majority was the lowest possible number needed to pass. The successful vote came following the defeat of two previous proposals. The first one was the motion recommended by the Rules and By-Laws Committee, which had developed all the options considered by the Commission on Tuesday. Those options were developed by Rules and By-Laws Committee Chairman Randall Jenkins. That motion had also have divided the county into eight districts, but it would have downsized the County Commission to 16 commissioners.
Several commissioners discussed the advantages and disadvantages of downsizing the commission. Both sides argued that they had heard from constituents that they were in favor of downsizing or opposed downsizing. Several commissioners said downsizing would add to the workloads and committee assignments of the remaining commissioners.
When the discussions were finally ended and the vote was taken, the motion for eight districts and 16 commissioners was defeated by a vote of 10-12. Commissioners Acuff, Miller, Von Cannon, Grindstaff, Holdren, Ward, Jenkins, Hill, Collins and Thomas Proffitt voted for the motion. Campbell, Blevins, Brown, Guinn, Johnson, Tester, Jaynes, Jerry Proffitt, Garland, Bailey, McInturff, Frazier and McKamey voted against the motion.
Following that vote, the commission considered a different map drawn up by Jenkins. This was a nine-district map, with one commissioner from each district. The motion was soundly defeated 6-17. The aye votes were Grindstaff, Ward, Jenkins, Hill, Collins and Thomas Proffitt.
While there had been a lot of discussion about whether or not to downsize the commission, but sides were complementary about the quality of the work that Jenkins had done in drawing up alternative maps for consideration. In addition to the eight district and the nine district maps that were considered, Jenkins was prepared with several other alternatives if the voting would have gone on. This included a 13 district map, a 15 district map and a 16 district map.
All of the maps had very balanced populations that were well within the state limits. For instance, in the successful eight district map, the lowest population was in the 2nd District, with 6,911 residents. The largest population was the 4th District, which had 7,119 residents. One of the biggest complaints about the old districting was that Rittertown residents had been placed in the 2nd District of Roan Mountain, even though many of the residents were within eyesight of the 6th District voting place. That problem had been corrected in Jenkins’ solution.
“He did an excellent job and gave the commission lots of options to consider,” said Carter County Commission Chairwoman Ginger Holdren.
The commission also voted to use the same eight districts for the constables and keep the number of constables at 16. The eight districts mean the Carter County School Board does not have to change from its current eight-member board.