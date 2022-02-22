ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission approved two motions on Tuesday evening to provide additional money to employees of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.
The first motion was to provide a $3,000 bonus to all full-time employees of the sheriff’s department except for Sheriff Dexter Lunceford. The motion also authorized a $1,500 bonus for part-time employees working 20 or more hours regularly per pay period. The bonus will be paid quarterly, ending on June 30 and is retroactive to Oct. 1. Funding will come from salary that has already been budgeted for this fiscal year, but was not paid out because of a shortage in employees. No money will be needed from the county’s fund balance in order to pay for the bonuses.
The second motion provides an immediate pay raise of $1,000 annually for full-time jailers in the Carter County Jail, stipulating that the raise is to be certified by the department head for every applicable employee.
This, too, will be funded from the same unpaid salaries caused by a personnel shortage. Chief Deputy James Parrish said there are currently 40 employees who would be eligible for the $1,000 raise, so that would be an increase of $40,000. Parrish told the commission that there are 60 jailer positions in the jail.
The move to get the funding had originally come a few months ago when Lunceford talked about the personnel shortage and sought to provide the bonuses and pay increases out of the unpaid salaries in order to attract new jailers. Lunceford cited the low starting pay of $12 an hour as one reason for the personnel shortage.
The Commission also approved a motion of up to $70,000 from law enforcement equipment money for wi-fi hotspots, related communications equipment, and night vision equipment for the sheriff’s department from a public safety reserve account.
The County Commission also approved a resolution in support of a broadband infrastructure expansion project for Carter County. The resolution noted that “The lack of available broadband in underserved and rural communities has had a negative impact on the educational, employment and economic development opportunities in Carter County for many years, a problem which has been exacerbated by the cornavidrus pandemic.”
In passing the resolution, the commission said it “fully supports the expansion of broadband infrastructure in Carter County to meet the critical need for reliable broadband internet access in the underserved portions of the county” and that if SkyLine/SkyBest of Jefferson, N.C. is approved and it receives grant funding via the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund, the company will be the only approved provider for the project in Carter County and the commission approved the waiver of the normal competitive bid process requiring a 30% match.
The commission also received an update on the Carter County Parks and Recreation Board from its chairman, Ken Gough.