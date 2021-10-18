ELIZABETHTON — One of the most divisive matters between the local governments of Elizabethton and Carter County may be on the way to a resolution following a strong vote of support for a new joint agreement between city and county on the operation of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter on Monday evening.
The commission voted 17-4, with 1 abstention and 2 absences, on a new joint agreement and bylaws for the jointly operated shelter. While the agreement had strong support in the County Commission, it has not yet been considered by the Elizabethton City Council. It is hoped the new board can be in place in January.
The new agreement calls for the shelter to be operated by a board of directors consisting of two members from the Carter County Commission and two members from the Elizabethton City Council and one at-large member chosen by the four directors. County Attorney Josh Hardin said the new agreement is effective for two years, after which time the agreement may be continued. Some commissioners hope a nonprofit organization will take control of the operation.
The agreement sets the funding of the shelter at 40% for the city and 60% for the county. The agreement also said the city and county officials “agree that it is in the best interests of the city and county to explore outside sources of revenue for the animal shelter so that the tax burden of the shelter operation on the citizens can be reduced in the future.”
In other matters, the Commission rescinded a rezone request it recently made in Watauga to allow for the operation of a slaughterhouse. The Commission had rezoned property at 176 Wade Bulla Road from agricultural to manufacturing in order to allow for the operation of a slaughterhouse. Since then, Carter County Planning Director Chris Schuettler said the owner had a change of plans and will no longer build the slaughterhouse. Since the owner is planning to reside on the property, Schuettler said the land should be returned to its original A-1 agricultural zone. The Commission voted unanimously to change the rezone back to its original A-1 zone.
Commissioner Daniel McInturff spoke to the entire Commission about the fact that October is Spina Bifida Awareness Month. He introduced the commission to his wife, Lauren and their 7-year-old son Brody, who attends Hunter Elementary School. Lauren told the commissioners about Brody’s accomplishments in spite of the birth defect. Brody talked to the commissioners how he enjoys playing ball and enjoying his life. Daniel told the commissioners that his family appreciates the progress the county has made toward being compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and touched on a goal of establishing a handicap-accessible playground in the county. “You would be surprised how many children that will help,” he told the commissioners.
Mayor Patty Woodby said the county received a copy of a letter from Emily House, executive director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, on Monday that was written in support of Carter County’s application for a $1 million grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority Connected Communities Pilot Program for centralizing a centralized career technical education program at the Workforce Development Complex in the Watauga Industrial Park. The centralization would include the Carter County CTE programs, as well as classes offered by Northeast State Community College and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton.
In encouraging TVA to consider Carter County’s application, House wrote: “This type of strong collaborate partnership between secondary education, postsecondary education and local community and workforce partners represents the true pathway toward meeting the state and regional goals around the future of work and increasing the number of Tennesseans with a postsecondary credential.”