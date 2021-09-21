ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission showed its support for expanding broadband internet into the most mountainous sections of the county by approving the expenditure of $2.5 million in county American Rescue Plan funds.
The money would provide a 30% match, with the remaining 70% of the funding come from state grants. The county approved the expenditure now in order to be considered in the next round of state grants, which are set to be awarded in October.
The Health and Welfare Committee of the Commission has already conducted extensive research into the project, identifying a potential interestprovider and three locations in the county where the broadband should begin. These include the Roan Mountain area, the Poga and Elk Mills area, and the Upper Stoney Creek area.
The committee has been discussing the expansion with internet provider SkyLine/SkyBest of Jefferson, N.C. The company has recently completed an internet expansion project into Shady Valley in Johnson County.
The commission also approved the completion of a chemistry lab for the Workforce Development Complex. The project had been started backin 2015, when the WDC was operated by Carter County Tomorrow. It was delayed by a fire marshal inspection, but the county now plans to complete the project. It will take $250,000 to complete.
The Carter County Commission voted to authorize $100,000 in county funding on the project. The Carter County School Board has already approved the expenditure of another $100,000 in school funds. The remaining $50,000 would come from the Governor’s ThreeStar grant.
The completion of the chemistry lab at the Workforce Development Complexwould mean Carter County students would no longer need drive all the way to Blountville to take chemistry, but will be able to complete those requirements at the Carter County campus. This will also open up the workforce chemistry certification that is required for individuals seeking a career with Eastman Chemical Corporation or Nuclear Fuel Services.
The Carter County Commission also approved the expenditure of $36,000 for a temporary ice skating rink during the holiday season in downtown Elizabethton. The rink would use artificial materials rather than ice. The rink would not require freezing temperatures in order to provide skating for customers.
The ice skating rink will be a partnership between the Carter County Commission, the Elizabethton City Council and the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.
The cost to skate will be $10 per hour. The rink will be open downtown during the holiday season,from late November to January.