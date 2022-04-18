ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission heard some very positive news, but not final news, from Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings about the future of the county-owned Workforce Development Complex as an education center for Carter County.
Tydings and principal members of her staff flew to Elizabethton from Nashville on Monday in order to address the commission on the hopes for the future of what she said would be a $40 million project funded by the state.
Throughout her short talk, Tydings said she has received a lot of support from state leaders for the project, especially with its focus on providing more opportunities for young people. Tydings did not go into detail about who were the supporters, but reminded the commissioners the project must win approval in the executive and legislative branches.
Tydings said the “first roadblock” the state ran into was the fact the building is owned by the county. The state is not able to spend money on property it does not own. She asked the commission to deed the property over to the Tennessee Board of Regents so “we can put money into the building, which would be called the Carter County Higher Education Center.”
It will have the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton, Northeast State Community College, and the Carter County Schools middle college system of dual enrollment for career technical education as its tenants
Tydings said the benefit for county taxpayers is that the state would take care of the property, provide the maintenance and provide renovations when needed. She said a clause could be put into the property transfer that if the state no longer had an educational mission in the building, the property would transfer back to Carter County.
Tydings said another benefit for the county was that such an education center would be an asset in recruiting industry. She said one of the first questions industrialists looking for a place to put a factory ask is what sort of training could be provided for new employees.
After Tydings finished speaking, Commissioner Daniel McInturff made a motion to donate the property to the Board of Regents, with the stipulation that it will revert back to the county if the building ceases to be used for education. He added another condition — if the legislature does not pass the bill creating the school, that it will revert back to the county. The motion passed unanimously.
The commission could not be as decisive on the extremely technical matter of a $3.7 million emergency communications system upgrade. After hearing from two competitors, the commission voted 20-2, with one abstention and one absence, to hold a special called session on May 6 to allow all agencies using the system to provide input on the best system.