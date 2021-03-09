ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Car Club is getting ready to start a new season of cruise-ins in downtown Elizabethton on Saturday evenings.
Club President Eddie Brumitt said things should be the same as they have been for the past several years.
As always, all proceeds from the weekly cruise-ins go to children’s charities. The charities supported last year were: the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Carter County Schools’ Accelerated Reader, Children’s Evangelism Fellowship, Friends of Down Syndrome, and the Isaiah 117 House.
Even though several days of cruise-ins were not held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club raised over $20,000 for charities.
The first cruise-in of the new season will take place on April 3 and will follow on every Saturday that the weather is nice through Oct. 30. The times for each cruise-in is 5-9 p.m.
As has been the case for several years, there will also be an annual car show. This one will take place on Saturday, July 10, beginning at 9 a.m. and will last until the regular cruise-in for that week starts at 5 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON — For the second year in a row, it appears the Fat Tire Criterium will be held in Elizabethton rather than its old home of Johnson City.
The race directors will appear before the Elizabethton City Council on Thursday to seek approval of this year’s race.
Since 2006, the bicycle competition has been the final stage of the Johnson City Omnium, which has been the premiere cycling event in East Tennessee, with cash prizes of over $13,000.
The Fat Tire has always been the final stage of the three-stage Omnium and had been held in Johnson City until 2020, when it was moved to Elizabethton.
This year, the Fat Tire will take place on Sunday, June 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The plans for the race will require the closing of several downtown streets in a box, which begins on Hattie Avenue, down Sycamore Street to East E Street, then east on North Riverside Drive to Hattie Avenue and on Hattie back to Sycamore.
The other two stages of the Omnium will be held on Saturday. They include the Roan Groan, which begins in Elizabethton and takes Simerly Creek Road to Roan Mountain. The top classes do a double loop of Simerly Creek and ride for 80 miles, climbing a total of 9,747 feet.
That race is followed by the Ballad Health Time Trial in Erwin.
ELIZABETHTON — Among its many other decisions on Thursday, the Elizabethton City Council will be asked to approve a new half marathon foot race to be held in May.
The Music & Miles Half Marathon would be hosted by Goose Chase. There are several other long-distance road races hosted by Goose Chase in the Tri-Cities, including the Glow Run, the Haunted Half Marathon, and the Turkey Trot.
The Music & Miles would take place on Saturday, May 8.
The course starts on 3rd Street and heads east, reaching U.S.Highway 19E and continuing to Hatcher Lane, where it turns and continues until it makes the first of several short runs on the Tweetsie Trail.
It then heads west for several miles, using the Tweetsie Trail for part of the distance. It then turns back east and runs on Jason Witten Way past Elizabethton High School.
It eventually reaches downtown again and the runners finish by going down Hattie Avenue, through the Covered Bridge to the start/finish line on 3rd Street.
ELIZABETHTON — First Friday is going to be a time to be out on the town in Elizabethton for the next several months.
Main Street Elizabethton is partnering with Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department and the Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance to bring First Friday celebrations to downtown on the first Fridays of May through August (May 7, June 4, July 2, and August 6, from 5-10 p.m.).
The organizers of the event told the Elizabethton City Council that the downtown celebration will be focused on community engagement through the arts and downtown businesses.
This is one event where the people who attend won’t have to worry too much about the weather, whether it is too rainy or too hot. That is because most of the activities will be inside the businesses. There will be food trucks located throughout downtown. Each event will also have live music at the Covered Bridge Park, hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department.