HAMPTON — Elementary School graduation was made even more memorable for one Hampton student on Thursday who loves old cars.
Members of the Carter County Car Club brought their classic cars to Hampton Elementary School at the start of school so that Austin Dugger could get a chance to see all of them. Dugger and his fellow classmates had a great time admiring the beautiful and lovingly restored old muscle cars and pickup trucks.
But Dugger was especially fond of the classic Ford Mustangs displayed n the group. Dugger is a fan of Mustangs. Even though he is not old enough to get his driver’s license, he already has a 2002 Mustang waiting on him.
Dugger’s mom and dad, Robert Dugger and Cindy Dugger thanked the car club members for helping to make their son’s graduation a memorable one.