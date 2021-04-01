ELIZABETHTON — The red-breasted robin isn’t the only harbinger of spring in Elizabethton. The return of classic cars to downtown Elk Avenue is also a sure sign that spring has arrived.
The Carter County Car Club will hold its season-opening cruise-in this Saturday from 5-9 p.m. It will be followed by a cruise-in every Saturday that the weather is nice from now until Halloween.
As has been the case for several years, there will also be an annual car show. This one will take place on Saturday, July 10, beginning at 9 a.m. and will last until the regular cruise-in for that week starts at 5 p.m.
As always, all proceeds from the weekly cruise-ins go to children’s charities. Despite the fact that several of the early events were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club still managed to raise $20,000 for children’s causes. The charities supported last year were: the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Carter County Schools’ Accelerated Reader, Children’s Evangelism Fellowship, Friends of Down Syndrome, and the Isaiah 117 House.